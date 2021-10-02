Queanbeyan tops 75 active cases with 11 overnight

ELEVEN of the 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in the 24 hours to 8pm last night (October 1) are in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region.

Southern NSW Local Health District says there are 75 active cases in Queanbeyan and its surrounding regions. Goulburn has 51 active cases.

Of the 27 new cases:

11 are in the Queanbeyan-Palerang region. Seven are linked to known cases.

7 are in Goulburn Mulwaree region. Three are linked to known cases.

1 is in the Eurobodalla region and is linked to a known case.

8 are in the Snowy Monaro region. Seven are linked to known cases.