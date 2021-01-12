Queanbeyan’s beloved Australia Day entertainment cancelled

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THIS year’s annual Queanbeyan Australia Day celebrations will be severely limited due to restrictions from the ongoing COVID-19 situation.



The usual food stalls, live music and fireworks that guests enjoy have all unfortunately been cancelled this year due to restrictions.

“It’s disappointing that we won’t get to have such entertainment, but the ceremonies around the region will still be taking place as per usual,” said Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) Mayor Tim Overall.

“There will be celebrations happening throughout the day in Bungendore, Braidwood, Captain’s Flat and Queanbeyan.”

The Queanbeyan event held around the Brad Haddin Oval in the Town Park is known for its major popularity. Normally it attracts about 7000 guests every year and concludes with the much adored fireworks show.

This year will be the second consecutive year that the fireworks have been cancelled, as concerns about the bushfire crisis last January too saw the show not go ahead.

Despite the cancellations, the annual citizenship ceremony will still proceed with an estimated 40-50 conferees.

“Australia Day is an important recognition of our diverse origins and what it means to be Australian,” said Mayor Overall.

“Despite the unfortunate circumstances it will still be a great honour to welcome our newest citizens and enjoy a day for families and friends.”