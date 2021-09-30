Fast-moving storms likely to hit Belconnen, Weston Creek

FAST-moving storms are likely to impact Weston Creek and west Belconnen in the next half an hour, according to the ACT Emergency Services Agency (ESA).

The news comes after the Bureau of Meteorology issued severe thunderstrorm warning for damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall for people in the western ACT region.

Thunderstorms are starting to develop north-west of the ACT and are heading in a south-easterly direction.

The ACT State Emergency Service advises to:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.

Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.

Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

For assistance in a storm or flood call the ACTSES on 132 500, in a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).