Rain pushes back bushfire season start by a month

THE official start to the ACT bushfire season has been pushed back a month thanks to the rainfall over winter and the prediction of above-average rain for spring.

ACT Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan said the 2021-22 bushfire season will now officially begin on November 1.

Recent weather has resulted in grasslands around the ACT having higher moisture content and dams at maximum capacity.

Commissioner Whelan said the community should be confident knowing firefighting services within the territory were prepared for the approaching season.

“I am impressed with the level of preparedness the ACT Rural Fire Service has maintained over the last 12 months and confident our teams will continue this level of preparation and resilience over the coming months as we continually adjust our COVID-19 protocols,” she said.

“Our services are operating at full capacity and have business continuity plans in place to manage a range of impacts which could affect our workforce, including the impact of COVID-19 public health measures.

“The ACTESA urges the community to prepare for the fire season, highlighting that we cannot be complacent despite forecasts for a wet start to the fire season.”

