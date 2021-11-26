Rain pushes effluent into Molonglo River

THE Lower Molonglo Water Quality Control Centre wastewater treatment plant has discharged partially treated effluent into the Molonglo River following an increased flow into the sewage system caused by the heavy rain on Thursday and yesterday (November 26).

Icon Water warns that discharges of partially treated effluent may still occur over the coming days as it processes the inflow following the rainfall .

“The majority of effluent discharged from the plant continues to be fully treated and disinfected,” says Icon Water.

“Stormwater from heavy rains dilutes influent received at the plant and increases river height and flows. The proportion of partially treated effluent released into the river system represents around 0.2 per cent of the Murrumbidgee River flow.

In a media statement, Icon Water recommended that residents on the section of the Murrumbidgee River from the junction of the Molonglo River and above Burrinjuck Reservoir, avoided drawing water from the river for either potable (drinking or food preparation) or non-potable (domestic or stock watering) purposes for the coming days.

“Icon Water also advises against swimming and other bodily contact water sports in this section of Murrumbidgee River over this period,” the statement says.

“Please note that there is no risk to the ACT water supply as the effluent is released downstream of our water sources. ACT residents can continue to use their taps and drinking water as usual.”

Icon Water said it had notified the ACT and NSW Environment Protection Authorities, ACT and NSW Health, and close by residents affected by the discharge.