Raising awareness to the role of law in society  

Annually held in Canberra since 1997, ACT Law Week, run by the ACT Law Society, promotes public understanding of the law and its role in society . This is a sponsored post.

ACT Law Society is encouraging everyone with an interest in legal issues to attend any of the events during ACT Law Week (May 10-15).

“The people who attend law week are not just lawyers,” says ACT Law Society president Elizabeth Carroll.

During this year’s event, there will be a focus on Aboriginal land rights, elder abuse, youth law, raising the age of criminal responsibility, human rights and climate change.

One of ACT Law Week’s showcase events is the annual Blackburn Lecture, which has been hosted by the law society since 1986, says Elizabeth.

“This year, ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal (ACAT) president Graeme Neate AM is delivering the lecture,” she says.

“His topic on Tuesday, May 11 is ‘50 years after the Gove land rights judgment: Sir Richard Blackburn and Aboriginal land rights’ – exploring the context of the original Gove case, and the legislation that ultimately overcame the effect of that decision.”

There will be about 14 events – most are free to register to and all are open to the public – held over the week.

Every year the week also raises money for a local Canberra charity, and this year, will be supporting Raw Potential Canberra, a charity which empowers disadvantaged youth by providing non-judgemental support and opportunities for a bright future.

The society encourages anyone to contribute a donation if they can.

ACT Law Week, May 10-15. Information at actlawsociety.asn.au or call 6274 0300.

Act quick for fair compensation

MALIGANIS Edwards Johnson has been protecting the rights of injured Canberrans since 1985, says partner Craig Edwards.

Legal specialists in personal injury, Craig says MEJ understand the complexity of the laws that govern compensation in the ACT.

“The experienced team knows that without the right legal advice and representation you can miss out on fair compensation and incur unnecessary costs,” he says.

“Being injured can have a traumatic effect on your life and on your family [but] MEJ’s philosophy is simple – if you’ve been injured through someone else’s fault then you deserve fair compensation.

“However, it’s important that you act quickly to achieve the best possible result.”

MEJ offers a free initial consultation and work on a ”no win”, no fee basis.

Maliganis Edwards Johnson, level 1, 60 Marcus Clarke Street, Civic. Call 6257 2999, email mail@mej.com.au or visit mej.com.au

Team offer a variety of legal services

AFTER more than 34 years in Canberra, Capon and Hubert Lawyers and Mediators now host a team of experts to suit a variety of legal needs, says owner Ken Hubert.

The well-established general firm handles everything from property and commercial law, to wills and estate planning, family law and general dispute resolution, says Ken.

Each section of the firm connects with the others at Capon and Hubert, he says.

“For example, if you’ve got a family law matter, conveyancing issues can occur as well,” says Ken.

“On the commercial side, the property market became extremely busy at the end of last year, and early this year, partly due to people not travelling and spending money.”

For Ken, it’s long-term relationships with clients and their families that matter. He says he has helped some clients for decades, including organising wills and estate arrangements, as well as probates.

Capon and Hubert Lawyers and Mediators, first floor, 32-38 Townshend Street, Phillip. Call 6152 9203 or visit chsol.com.au

Help to navigate complex family law

FAMILY law can be complex and overwhelming, which is why Infinity Legal aims to help people navigate the legal and emotional minefields that can arise, says director Julia Heinze.

Specialising in areas such as divorce, property settlement, parenting matters, adoption and personal protection orders, Julia says Infinity Legal prides itself on being approachable and ensuring clients have the most favourable experience possible during periods of high tension and stress.

“In events like divorce there are so many flow-on effects [to matters such as] inheritances, superannuations, wills.

“All of this means there are real benefits in getting a consultation to help negotiate what can become a really difficult situation.”

Due to covid, Julia says there’s also been a sad increase in family violence, another area that Infinity Legal assists people with.

“Something really important to us is not only offering legal support but also knowing where our clients can get support in terms of housing, emergency funding and other important needs,” she says.

“We can steer them towards services or organisations that can help them with what they’re going through.”

Infinity Legal, suite 2, ground floor, 24 Marcus Clarke Street, Civic. Call 6230 1839 or visit infinityfamilylawyers.com.au

Firm puts listening to clients first

KJB Law is a firm with an ethos of genuine care for clients, says principal Jo Twible.

Spanning many fields of law such as family law, commercial law, conveyancing and wills and estate planning, Jo says that apart from criminal and administrative law, the team at KJB is experienced and ready to help their clients.

This wide range of specialisations means that many areas of law can overlap, and as such Jo says the team can assist in navigating all kinds of legal issues.

“When a client comes in with a commercial law matter that might touch on other areas of law, or where decisions regarding the commercial matter might impact, for example, their estate planning, we can also work through those matters with them,” says Jo.

She also says that closely listening is a core part of their services.

“We’re a firm that cares for its staff and its clients,” she says.

“We are here to help find solutions for clients, and we listen to them to ensure we get to the heart of the matter.”

And certainly tying into that ethos of care, KJB Law’s specialist solicitors also offer to meet via Skype or Zoom if clients are unable to attend face-to-face meetings.

KJB Law, 10 Corinna Street, Woden. Call 6281 0999, email kjblaw@kjblaw.com.au or visit kjblaw.com.au