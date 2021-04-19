Ram raiders rob five ACT retail outlets

Share Canberra's trusted news:

RAM raiders have robbed five retail outlets across Canberra over the past two weeks.

Stealing cash and goods such as cigarettes and prescription medications, police believe the burglaries were committed by the same group.

The group first ram raided the ANU Grocery Store in Acton at about 3.50am on Sunday, April 11, followed by the TerryWhite Chemmart at Higgins Shops at about 3am, Monday, April 12.

Then, at about 3.30am on Sunday, April 18, the group made a failed attempt at robbing a Coles service station in Deakin, before robbing the Coles service station in Wanniassa at about 4am.

This morning (April 19) the group ram raided TSG cigarette store at Jamison shops at about 1am and then the convenience store at Springbank Rise in Casey at about 1.30am.

Police have recovered two vehicles, a maroon Ford Territory and a silver Hyundai Elantra, which they believe were involved in the incidents.

Anyone with information about these incidents including any recent offers of cheap cigarettes or prescription medications is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.