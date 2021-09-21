Rapidly changing science that’s relevant to many 

In this sponsored post, Comprehensive Genetic Counselling owner Belinda Dopita says the rapidly evolving science of genetic counselling is making a “huge” difference in people’s lives.

DRAWING on almost two decades of experience, Comprehensive Genetic Counselling owner Belinda Dopita says the rapidly evolving science of genetic counselling is making a “huge” difference in people’s lives.

“Genetic counselling involves talking to anybody about their family history of genetic conditions and their likelihood of either developing a condition or having a child with a genetic condition,” says Belinda.

“It really comes down to risk assessment and offering guidance to help inform people’s decisions.

“It wasn’t that long ago I saw a couple who were both found to be carriers of an incredibly rare condition and had they not gone through reproductive carrier screening they would never have known this condition was in the family until that child was born with it.”

Belinda’s expertise has seen her work for the Centre for Human Genetics in Boston as well as at the Westmead Children’s Hospital in Sydney.

Now working at the Canberra Hospital, she also opened her private practice Comprehensive Genetic Counselling in 2013 to provide greater access to genetic counselling.

“It’s something [that’s] now available relatively inexpensively,” says Belinda.

“In the past we were only able to test one gene at a time but now one sample alone can test for 300 conditions.

“It’s an area of science that’s changing rapidly and one that’s relevant to so many people.”

Belinda says she can also offer genetic counselling through video calling apps such as Zoom, which have opened up possibilities for many more people.

“I can offer consultations to people Australia-wide, especially to rural areas where they may not be able to easily access this information,” she says.

“I even helped one patient living in Brussels in Belgium recently.”

