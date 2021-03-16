Share Canberra's trusted news:

DIVERTING vulnerable people away from the justice system and reducing recidivism is a priority for Canberra’s top cop after a Commonwealth Ombudsman report made nine recommendations to improve engagement with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Released this month, the report titled, “ACT Policing’s administrative framework for engagement with the ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community”, made the recommendations around ACT policing’s administration processes.

Informed by complaints to the Commonwealth Ombudsman’s office by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, the recommendations go to four themes of good administration, including: a strong governance framework that supports the delivery of program commitments; policies and procedures that clearly articulate expectations; transparency and accountability with the community; and, the ability to measure and evaluate success.

More specifically, of the nine recommendations, number three suggested that police consult with the ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community to determine when and how it will ask members of the public whether they identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, and number nine recommended that ACT Policing amend current complaint handling guidelines to includes prompts for complaint handlers to request and record Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander status during the complaint process.

Following the release of the report, chief police officer for the ACT, Neil Gaughan, acknowledged that police engagement with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community can always be improved.

Mr Gaughan said the ACT is in a unique position to address unacceptably high incarceration rates of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

“Our geographically small jurisdiction means that we can work with our partners to tailor programs and initiatives to deliver the best outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,” he said.

“As part of the Police Services Model, ACT Policing is supporting vulnerable people by working in partnership with government and the community to ensure they receive the right help to reduce harm to themselves and others. We want to divert people from the justice system where we can.

In the coming months, to support direct day-to-day engagement in the community, Mr Gaughan said a third ACT Policing Aboriginal liaison officer (ALO) will be recruited to provide culturally appropriate support through the traditional justice process.

He also points to a pilot ACT Policing introduced late last year, which focuses on where police can provide a wrap-around service to family violence victims and offenders, while improving information sharing between agencies.

“This joint-agency approach provides immediate support and care, while connecting people with longer-term support,” he said.

“ACT Policing expects the learnings from this model to inform an expanded and on-going Vulnerable Persons’ Hub for all Canberrans, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.”