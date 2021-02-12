‘Relief’: Works soon to start on fire-damaged road

DRIVERS are being warned of delays when “much anticipated” works start on a fire, rain and flood-damaged road in Araluen on Monday (February 15). 

Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) Mayor Tim Overall said the start of these anticipated works will come as great relief to users of the Araluen Road, a road that links Moruya and Braidwood.

The repairs will include gravel re-sheeting of about 10km of the road – from south of Neringla Lane to Pigeon Gully – and there will also be vegetation trimming and select drainage repairs.

Drivers can expect to experience delays of about 15 minutes and equipment movements between 7am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, for about six weeks. 

Motorists, who have already been strongly discouraged from using the road due to mud and rock slides caused by the extreme weather, are also encouraged to exercise caution when travelling through the work site.

