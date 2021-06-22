Repeat offender returns to court after fleeing to Victoria twice

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE returning a 38-year-old man from Victoria who had once been sentenced to drug rehabilitation faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday (June 22).

The Canberran was extradited after absconding twice from the rehabilitation facility.

He had been found guilty of several aggravated burglaries, driving in a stolen vehicle and an aggravated robbery that dated back to September 2020.

In spite of being handed a four-year imprisonment, he had been referred through a drug treatment order to rehabilitation.

But he soon fled the facility after one day and ACT police issued a warrant for his arrest.

After Victoria police arrested the man, the court directed him to the facility.

But the man again absconded from the facility soon after arriving for the second time.

It comes after an arrest and pleading guilty to multiple property offences while in Victoria.

He was released from Victorian custody after serving his sentence on Friday before police in that state arrested the man upon his release.

The man has also been charged with theft and aggravated burglary relating to offences he allegedly committed in the ACT after absconding for the second time.