Report: High level of ‘serious incidents’ in ACT childcare

CANBERRA’S out of school hours care has seen the most “serious incidents” nationally, more than doubling the Australia-wide average, according to the 2021 Report on Government Services (ROGS).

According to the report, “serious incidents” relate to incidents involving serious injury or trauma to, or illness of, a child, as well as incidents where the attendance of emergency services was sought.

In the ACT, over the 2019-20 financial year, there were 182.6 serious incidents per 100 national quality framework approved services in out of school hours care. The national average over the same time is 63.5.

When taking into account all service types during the 2019-20 period, including out of school hours care, centre-based day care, family day care, preschool and vacation care, Canberra, again, had the highest number of serious incidents at 176.5 per 100 national quality framework (NQF) approved services.

The second highest was in SA, which saw 112 serious incidents per 100 NQF, well-below the ACT. The national average for serious incidents seen across all service types is 103.

The report also revealed that Canberrans pay the most for early education and care nationally, with a weekly (50 hours) family day care services costing an average of $599 per week in the 2019-20 financial year, and centre-based day care costing $595 for Australian government child care subsidy (CCS) approved services.

The median national average is almost $85 cheaper a week for family day care services, with centre-based day care services costing $523 on average, nationally.

Following the report, Education Minister Yvette Berry released a statement saying the ACT government continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing the best education for children and young people in the ACT.

In her statement, Ms Berry does not address the level of serious injuries in the ACT’s early childhood care, nor does she comment on the above-average prices Canberrans pay for early childcare.

“CityNews” had contacted her office for comment.