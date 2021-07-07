Residents fear former water police site will become units

The parcels of land released for sale. Photo: ACT government.

THE ACT government has put a major parcel of land on the Lake Ginninderra waterfront back up for sale for the third time and community representatives are worried that it’ll result in more Belconnen green space being turned into units.

The Suburban Land Agency is now seeking submissions from developers for the land located on Evelyn Parker Place, the former site of the Belconnen Water Police Station, located just nearby the Lake Ginninderra Scouts Hall.

Twice before the land has gone on the market but received a lack of suitable interest.

“It’s all very well to have development but when you’re talking right on the waterfront you have to look at it very carefully,” says convenor of the Belco Party Bill Stefaniak.

“The government has been complacent and cavalier with green and open space in the past. The last thing you’d want is more units.

“Something around the same size as the former water police station would be fine, but anything more than that is a significant problem. You don’t want to encroach on the scout hall and residents’ ability to walk around the lake.”

It comes as part of a plan to release two other central parcels of Belconnen land, located along Lathlain Street and Emu Bank.

To prepare, the government published a “Place Design Brief” that will “guide” the development of the sites.

The brief “defines community expectations” and recommends ways in which developers can “activate” each space through ideas such as lakefront cafes, restaurants or other suitable businesses. 

According to the brief, developable area on the waterfront site is 500m2 at ground level with 1100m2 available over two-storeys.

Latham resident Chris Watson, a former member of the Belconnen Community Council and president of the Save Kippax Playing Fields action group, says that he and other locals would be “extremely upset” to lose any more greenery on the waterfront.

“It’s like the government is trying to turn Canberra into a mini Manhattan,” says Chris.

“The number of people walking around the lake and riding bikes is huge. To build on the lake shore would be appalling.”

The government says their community consultation helped create the design brief, but Chris says he and others haven’t seen “anything of the sort”.

“My wife and I have used the lake nearly everyday, where’s the consultation been?” he says.

‘We have to hang on to the green space we have’

