Restrictions will still exist, says police chief

ACTING ACT chief police officer Peter Crozier has warned Canberrans that police will still be conducting COVID-19 compliance checks of businesses, homes and on the roads even after restrictions ease tonight (October 14).

“Importantly, our message coming out of lockdown is that restrictions will still exist,” said Mr Crozier at today’s ACT covid press conference.

“While there will be changes this weekend with the easing of some restrictions there are things that you still need to remain aware of and that will continue as part of our pathway forward.

“A lot of people have seen ACT road policing undertaking compliance checks and they will continue and it will be a case of anywhere, anytime.

“We have undertaken in excess of 50,000 compliance checks, including 620 turnarounds.

“People need to remain mindful of what the requirements are if they’re travelling out of the ACT, what it is they can and can’t do and what it means for them in returning back into the ACT.”

Mr Crozier said ACT police will also continue to conduct compliance checks of hotels, businesses and people who are undertaking home quarantine to ensure that the remaining restrictions are still being followed.

“We will continue to focus on areas of potential risks. That includes places such as schools where there is any potential breaching of legislation to keep our community safe as we move back into a more normal type of environment,” said Mr Crozier.

“As retailers open you need to be aware of what you can do but importantly those people working in stores are members of our community and are contributing to our community, so please be decent to them and please be patient.

“Covid is not going away and this is something we need to continue to be mindful of, just being respectful to our people.”

Mr Crozier thanked Canberrans for their community spirit which has allowed for the easing of restrictions, but encouraged them to remain vigilant going forward.

“I implore you to continue to wear your mask, continue to social distance, continue to be aware of what you are required to do under the health directions,” he said.

“ACT policing will be out there. We will, as much as we can, provide advice to you but you also need to be aware of what your requirements are.”