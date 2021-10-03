Retail dominates new covid exposure locations

HERE are the latest new additions to ACT Health’s covid exposure locations as at 6.18pm last night (October 3). All are listed as casual contacts.

Baby Bunting, 30 Iron Knob Street, Fyshwick, 1 October, 10.35am-11.30am

ALDI, 36 Benham Street, Chisholm, 30 September, 7.30pm-8.30pm

Woolworths Metro, cnr Flemington Road and Nullarbor Avenue, Franklin, 29 September, 12.50pm-1.45pm

Bunnings, 10 Gribble Street , Gungahlin, 29 September, 6pm-11.30pm

Capital Chemist , Charnwood Shopping Centre, Lhotsky Street, Charnwood , 29 September, 4.15pm-5.10pm

Coles , Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 28 September, 5.30pm-6.20pm

Commonwealth Bank, 28 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick, 28 September, 10.30am-11.15am

Magistrates Court Room 1, ACT Magistrates Court, 4-6 Knowles Place, Civic, 28 September, 10.40am-12.20pm

Waiting area outside Magistrates Court Room 1, ACT Magistrates Court, 4-6 Knowles Place, Civic, 28 September, 9.25am-11.10am

Woolworths Metro, Cameron Avenue, 1/6 Grazier Lane, Belconnen, 25 September, 11.40am-12.50pm

Woolworths, Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 24 September, 3.15pm-4 pm

Woolworths, Westfield Belconnen, Benjamin Way, Belconnen, 22 September, 2.55pm-4 pm

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health.

If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location.

People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test.

