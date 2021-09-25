Retirement home outbreak jumps to 10 cases

COVID cases at the Calvary Haydon Retirement Community have reached 10 – nine residents and one staff member, taking the home’s cluster to 12 people.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Coleman, reporting to today’s (September 25) media briefing said of the nine infected residents only three were partially or not vaccinated.

She was uncertain how the virus has entered the retirement home.

She said 100 per cent of the Bruce retirement home’s staff had been vaccinated, 53 per cent fully. Of the residents, 97 per cent have had at least one jab and 92 per cent both vaccinations.