Riesling challenge returns with ‘great’ expectations

Stewards pour glasses of Riesling for judging at a past Canberra International Riesling Challenge.

THE Canberra International Riesling Challenge is making a comeback this October after it was postponed in 2020 due of covid. 

Cancelling the event was a difficult decision for the challenge committee last year, but entries are now open for what’s expected to be a great event, planned for October 11-16, organisers say.

Founded in 2000, the Canberra International Riesling Challenge, billed at being the largest single varietal wine show in the southern hemisphere attracting more than 500 entries from about 10 countries, celebrates riesling – the “Queen of grapes” – with an aim to improve the quality of it available to consumers and to improve consumers’ understanding and appreciation of it. 

Entries are judged according to their age and style and they are presented to the judges by growing region so that the distinctive regional characteristics that develop in riesling guide the judging. The best wines from each region are then selected to compete for style and national trophies, the organisers say. 

More information here

