Works will interrupt the parkway for two months

TUGGERANONG Parkway will experience interruptions for about two months when work on upgrading the road barriers starts tomorrow (March 24).

One lane will remain open in each direction at all times to allow traffic to travel through and works will be outside of peak hours.

Both directions from the Glenloch Interchange through to Sulwood Drive, Kambah will be affected with speed reductions in place to ensure the safety of the workers and road users.

The works will take place from 9.30am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 7pm-5am Monday to Sunday.

Weather permitting, the ACT government say work is estimated to be completed by May 18.