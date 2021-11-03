News location:

‘Roads, rates and rubbish,’ is the Liberal cry for council

Liberal candidates, from left, Mark Schweikert, Louise Burton and Jacqueline Ternouth.

LOUISE Burton, from Wamboin, is leading the Queanbeyan-Palerang Liberals’ ticket at the December 4 council election.

“All on our ticket agree that our council needs to get back to roads, rates and rubbish,” she said. 

The party has endorsed a group of six drawn from Liberal Party branches in Braidwood,  Bungendore and Queanbeyan. 

Other members of the ticket are:  

  • , a federal public servant; 
  • Former deputy mayor and current QPRC councillor Mark  Schweikert, of Bungendore;  
  • Robert Boz, of Googong, small business owner;  
  • Ross Macdonald of Wamboin and, 
  • Rob Schwartz, of Mt Fairy.  

