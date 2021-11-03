‘Roads, rates and rubbish,’ is the Liberal cry for council

LOUISE Burton, from Wamboin, is leading the Queanbeyan-Palerang Liberals’ ticket at the December 4 council election.
“All on our ticket agree that our council needs to get back to roads, rates and rubbish,” she said.
The party has endorsed a group of six drawn from Liberal Party branches in Braidwood, Bungendore and Queanbeyan.
Other members of the ticket are:
- , a federal public servant;
- Former deputy mayor and current QPRC councillor Mark Schweikert, of Bungendore;
- Robert Boz, of Googong, small business owner;
- Ross Macdonald of Wamboin and,
- Rob Schwartz, of Mt Fairy.
