‘Roads, rates and rubbish,’ is the Liberal cry for council

LOUISE Burton, from Wamboin, is leading the Queanbeyan-Palerang Liberals’ ticket at the December 4 council election.

“All on our ticket agree that our council needs to get back to roads, rates and rubbish,” she said.

The party has endorsed a group of six drawn from Liberal Party branches in Braidwood, Bungendore and Queanbeyan.

Other members of the ticket are:

Former deputy mayor and current QPRC councillor Mark Schweikert, of Bungendore;

Robert Boz, of Googong, small business owner;

Ross Macdonald of Wamboin and,

Rob Schwartz, of Mt Fairy.