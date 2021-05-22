Rock-star ‘Rope’ plays out like clockwork

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Theatre / “Rope” by Patrick Hamilton. At Canberra Rep Theatre until June 5. Reviewed by ARNE SJOSTEDT

MET with a warm, hushed red tones of the opening set piece, this rock-star performance of Patrick Hamilton’s “Rope” was a hit.

Contemplative, a collection of significant moments in time, this production by Ed Wightman played out like clockwork.

Pippin Carroll as Wyndham Brandon made a stunning show at puffing up his camp behaviour. He worked tirelessly to ensure a certain lackadaisical energy was established early, allowing a slice of the pie to come out cleanly for each of the ensemble roles.

Ryan Street played his part as Rupert Cadell superbly, and his final soliloquy was not stunning, not grandiose, just delivered with aplomb and all the remainder thrown in.

The cast’s diction and grace were professionally on display and what more can you ask for in yet another smooth Rep production?

This performance showed all of the charm one is used to seeing from classic drama well produced. Though a tad harsh at times from the lighting team, in contrast to the superb opening setting – if only the set was a little less crusty once the lights came on.

And the dialogue, while eloquent, sailed at a glide rather than, at times a livelier pace, which made for a lesson in intense meditation rather than tempo.

After an hour you may be seeking a key to the looking-glass room to find a little fortitude. Hamilton’s three-act play structure played out without a break, and the strong performances carried it through. You watch lives, detailed and wonderful. You play games in your mind, wondering how the sting will reveal. And in the end, like many well-made plays, when it does, you sail on the thunderous winds of excitement and exquisite showmanship.

Such a unique experience. It almost doesn’t matter that in a very true sense, just about nothing of significance happens all evening. The tapestry of lives and underhanded, extended suspension of any climax is enough to fix you.