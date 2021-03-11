Rosemary can’t stop fundraising for cancer 

THERE’S no slowing down for two of the Bold Bandanas’ longest-standing team mates, who, about to enter their 22nd Relay for Life, have raised almost half a million dollars for the Cancer Council.

Rosemary Drabsch, 73, and Maryanne Huho, 68, have competed in every Relay for Life event since its inception, and next Saturday (March 20), 22 years on, they’ll participate in another, but this time, it’ll look a little different.

“You make the commitment, you stick to it.” …Rosemary Drabsch, left, with teammate Maryanne Huho.

Instead of taking place at a single location, entrants will be able to choose their routes and distances, but will still be able to race in teams, which is something they were prohibited from doing last year during the height of covid lockdowns.

For their route, the Bold Bandanas’ team of 12 have chosen to tackle the 5km bridge-to-bridge walk along Lake Burley Griffin, starting at the National Library of Australia, where they will have the honour of cutting the starting ribbon.

Relaxed about the event, Rosemary says: “It’s pretty run-of-the-mill for us”.

And after more than two decades of participating in the day, it’s easy to see why.

The group was first formed by team captain Rosemary. A preschool educator at the time, she noticed an advertisement for the first relay on her payslip and decided to put together a team. 

“I very bravely stood up in front of a staff meeting and said: ‘This is what I read, is anyone interested?’” she says, which saw 12 of her colleagues sign up. 

What started as a fun, fundraising project, has since become full-time work for Rosemary, who spends all year preparing for the 90 minutes it takes her to walk 5km. 

“It’s my life now. I work full-time at it,” she says. 

In the first year, she says the Bandanas raised $1600. Their current goal is $46,000, which the team predicts they’ll meet. 

The Bold Bandanas, with Rosemary centre (in the green wig)
The Bold Bandanas, with Rosemary centre (in the green wig).

The team’s been hosting a market stall at the Belconnen Fresh Food Markets once a month to raise money. 

“Maryanne and I cook jams, chutneys and relishes, [then we sell the items and] donate it all,” says Rosemary.

They’ve even gone digital, accepting credit card donations onsite.

And while covid slowed down their fundraising slightly, for Rosemary it’s never stopped, nor will it anytime soon.

She even uses the relay to plan for the year ahead. 

“It’s a good time to sit and chat and think about fundraising ideas for the following year,” she says. 

“Sometimes that’s when I have a meeting because it’s the only time we’re all together.”

She says they have a well-earned lunch together and then get back to work. There’s another market stall to host the week after the race and a whole new year of fundraising to organise. 

“You make the commitment, you stick to it,” she says. 

Donations to the Bold Bandanas’ fundraising campaign can be made here.

