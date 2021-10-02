Sally and crew debut a terrific digital concert

Music / “Don’t Forget Your Music!”, by Sally Greenaway, an online performance, October 1. Reviewed by ROB KENNEDY.

INSPIRED by the 2016 Rio Olympics and the music of South America, “Don’t Forget Your Music!” by local composer Sally Greenaway highlights the quality of home-grown composers and performers.

The players for this recorded and online performance were David Shaw, flute: Philip Arkinstall, clarinet; Edward Neeman, piano; Barbara Jane Gilby, violin; Timothy Wickham, violin; Iska Sampson, viola and Samuel Payne, cello.

The tango-esque music in this almost 10-minute video is filled with much pizzicato on the strings that fitted nicely under the floating flute and the driving piano and clarinet.

This was the first of a series of digital concerts from Greenaway’s forthcoming album titled “Delights & Dances”. Composed for the 2016 Bangalow Music Festival, Greenaway drew her stimulus for this work from the commonality between musicians and sports people. The passion and commitment from both and the lifestyle that musicians and athletes create to achieve their results seem like an obvious comparison, but only if it’s pointed out.

The delightfully bouncy and rhythmical music where each instrumental voice gets its individual say is just the break needed to take away these lockdown blues. Neeman on piano is simply amazing. Overheard at a concert this year was a comment by an audience member that describes Neeman’s ability. “Wow, he has some amazing chops”.

Every player performed well, and the video and audio production of this short clip is to be commended for its quality and excellent editing and direction.

Here’s looking forward to the next instalment of Greenaway’s inventive musical mind in this series that has begun with an explosion of dance.

The concert can be viewed for a limited time here.