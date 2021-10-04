School holiday program becomes covid site

A SCHOOL holiday program in Canberra’s north is the latest to be identified as a close contact covid exposure site.

Florey School Holiday Program at 57 Ratcliffe Crescent, Florey, has been declared a close contact site from 7.50am-5pm, September 29 and 30, and October 1.

Anyone who has been at this location during the time listed are considered close contacts and are required to complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine, get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health and remain in quarantine until advised further by ACT Health, even if they get a negative test result.

The latest casual contact sites include:

Canberra International Golf Centre (Driving Range only), Narrabundah, 1.25pm-2.30pm, October 3.

Ainslie Takeaway, 11am-8pm, October 1, and 2pm-8pm, October 2.

Akiba, Civic, 4pm-7pm, October 2.

Bus Route 9, Code BUS561, Watson to Dickson Interchange, 1.51pm-2pm, September 29, and 10.20am-10.27am, October 1.

Bus Route 9, Code BUS660, Dickson Shops to Watson, 11.59am-12.06pm, September 28, 3.28pm-3.38pm, September 29, and 11.04am-11.13am, October 1.

IGA Lyneham, 3.15pm-4pm, September 30.

Bus Route 51, Code BUS379, Dickson Interchange to O’Connor Shops, 2.21pm-2.36pm, September 29.

Bus Route 51, Code BUS691, O’Connor Shops to Dickson Interchange, 3.11pm-3.28pm, September 29.

Bus Route 9, Code BUS695, Watson to Belconnen (Cohen Street), 9.50am-10.20am, September 29.

Bus Route 9, Code BUS544, Watson to Dickson Shops, 4.24pm-4.31pm, September 28.

Bus Route 9, Code BUS631, Dickson to Watson, 5.46pm-5.51pm, September 28.

Coles Canberra Centre, 9.30am-10.20am, September 28.

Light Rail Route 1, Code LRV010, Alinga Street to Dickson Interchange, 11.50am-11.56am, September 28.

PharmaSave Woden, Westfield Woden, Phillip, 1.50pm-2.50pm, September 28.

Coles Wanniassa, 4.55pm-6pm, September 25, and 6.55am-7.45am, September 27.

Light Rail Route 1, Code LRV002, Phillip Avenue to Alinga Street, 10.43am-10.54am, September 27.

Bus Route 24, Code BUS452, Belconnen Interchange to Evatt (William Webb Drive), 6.20pm-6.26pm, September 26.

Bus Route 24, Code BUS318, Evatt (William Webb Drive) to Belconnen Interchange, 9.02am-9.10am, September 24.

People who have been to casual contact exposure locations during the times listed are expected to, complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health. If a person was at the casual contact location less than four days ago, ACT Health says they will need two tests – one test as soon as they find out they are a casual contact and another test on day five after they were at the casual contact location. People at the casual contact location four or more days ago only need to get one test. The full list can be viewed here.