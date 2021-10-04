School zones are back in force, warn police

“HEFTY fines” apply for motorists that speed in school zones, warn police as term four begins today (October 5).

Although the ACT remains in lockdown, 40km/h speed limits are in effect in school zones between 8am and 4pm.

Police say schools remain open for children of parents who cannot work from home and vulnerable children.

Many Year 12 students will also be returning to schools tomorrow.

Officer in charge of road policing, Insp Donna Hofmeier said although the current health orders mean there are less cars on the roads, school zones are not the place to become complacent.

“Drivers are reminded to stay alert, slow down and obey the sign-posted school zone speed limits. These speed limits are in place for a reason – to protect our children around schools,” Insp Hofmeier said.

Speeding in a school zone will earn you one demerit point and a $321 fine if you exceed the limit by 15km/h or less, three demerits and a $477 fine for 15km/h to 30km/h, four demerits and a $799 fine for 30km/h to 45km/h and six demerits and a $2136 fine for travelling more than 45km/h above the limit.