Senior advisor named new ACT Labor secretary

Ash van Dijk.

THE senior advisor to ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has been elected as ACT Labor’s new secretary.

Ash van Dijk was elected, unopposed, following the departure of former secretary Mel James, who has taken up the position of chief of staff to Tasmania Labor leader Rebecca White.

Ms James resigned as secretary in February after leading ACT Labor to their sixth-consecutive election win in October, leaving the position open for Mr van Dijk.

In welcoming Ms van Dijk to the role, Chief Minister Andrew Barr said he was an outstanding choice.

“He is highly regarded across the ACT branch and brings passion, empathy and considerable organisational, campaign and political experience to the job,” said Mr Barr.

“I know he will strongly support the work of Labor parliamentarians at both the territory and federal level,” Mr Barr said.

Following the announcement of his appointment, Mr van Dijk said he’s honoured by it.

“The ACT is the most progressive jurisdiction in the country and ACT Labor has led the way in delivering this outcome,” Mr van Dijk said.

“Our members are passionate, engaged and diverse and I’m looking forward to working with them to build our membership and continue to drive positive change in our community.”

