Seniors’ singing group has a love for the ’40s

The Belconnen Senior Singers performing for Capital Region Community Services.

A SENIORS’ choir with a love for songs from the ‘40s and a passion for sharing them with the community, wants more seniors to join in on the fun. 

The Belconnen Senior Singers group of over 55s says it proudly brings entertainment and joy to places such as nursing homes, hospitals and retirement villages.

“We love fun, music and community,” said Roz Saunders, the current leader of the club for two years running.

“We are excited to get as many people involved as possible and anyone is welcome to come join.”

Roz herself joined the singers six years ago after she retired, looking for a way she could use her love for singing and piano in an active way.

The singers hope that by using their talents and passion for music, they might be able to bring a little bit of joy to audiences around Canberra who need it, such as children, seniors, families and people with disability.   

They’re also recognisable by their red scarves and ties in summer and blue scarves and ties in winter that are worn while performing. It’s an added dash of personality chosen by the choir to make their singing as enjoyable on the eyes as it is to the ears.

And while they’re known for their specialisation in music from the ‘40s, as it’s the decade that many of the members have a particular fondness for, sometimes they sing some “modern” songs, too. 

“We love the songs of the ‘40s, although every now and again we’re not afraid to get a little more ‘modern’ with some hits from the ‘50s,” says Roz, laughing.

Any of the singers, new or old, are invited to write down their favourite songs in a program book, which are then compiled into a list that’s learnt and rehearsed each week.

The group meets every Wednesday morning at the Belconnen Seniors Centre to mingle and rehearse new songs and old favourites.

“It’s been such a good way to meet new people. Not just those in the club but people around Canberra who we perform for,” said Roz.

“Those looking to join our singing group don’t have to learn the lyrics either, we print off the words to make it easy for new members who want to get involved.”

Normally, the group would be out in the community performing but because of covid, Roz says their performances have significantly slowed down. 

With Canberra opening back up though, they’re enthusiastic to get back to entertaining people as soon as possible, and bringing a little bit more fun to the people who might need the chin up or just a bit of light hearted entertainment.

“We love what we do. It’s a great time to get involved in the new year and anyone over 55 who wants to have a go is welcome, regardless of experience,” said Roz.

“We like to say if you can sing in the shower, you can sing with us.”

Nick Overall
Nick Overall

