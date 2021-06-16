Services that support people with disabilities

Share Canberra's trusted news:

Living with a disability can be a challenge but there are many passionate experts based in the ACT region who offer services that can make daily life a little easier. This is a sponsored post.

Supplies that make daily living easier

CAPITAL Rehabilitation Supplies aims to make the day-to-day lives of people living with disabilities easier and more comfortable, says manager and owner Tim Robinson.

“We have a range of products available for purchase or hire that can help anyone with their needs,” says Tim.

“Some of these products include electric lift chairs, height-adjustable chairs, pressure care cushions and mattresses, electric hospital beds and home care beds, and mobility aids such as walkers, wheelchairs, rollators, crutches and walking sticks.”

A family-owned business with more than 40 years’ experience in the industry, Tim says Capital Rehabilitation Supplies understands every individual has their own needs.

“We know that some of these issues are sensitive and can be uncomfortable to deal with, so we try to be as delicate and helpful as possible,” he says.

“If we do not stock a certain item we will always do everything in our power to locate the product.

“We pride ourselves on our patience and helpful attitude. People can come and discuss what they require with us and we can find what works for them.”

Capital Rehabilitation Supplies, 3/66 Heffernan Street, Mitchell. Visit capitalrehabilitationsupplies.com.au or call 6174 4813.

Services lead to healthier, happier lives

ARTHRITIS ACT can help people with physical and mental disabilities find the pathways they need to lead happier and healthier lives, says CEO Rebecca Davey.

“We have an occupational therapist who can assist people particularly with their assistive technology needs,” says Rebecca.

“That includes wheelchairs, scooters, home modification and he can also do driving assessments for people with disabilities who need them.”

Rebecca says it’s incredibly rewarding to see the difference Arthritis ACT’s services make in the day-to-day lives of those who require them.

Their art therapy program, for example, makes a big difference to people who do it, she says.

“[Throughout the therapy] our fully trained therapists help individuals find and understand their triggers, so that they can be targeted with practical treatments,” she says.

And Rebecca says Arthritis ACT helps people access important services such as the NDIS and the disability support pension.

“These kinds of services make such a big difference in people’s lives, and help open up doors,” says Rebecca.

“We want to provide them the support they need so they can participate fully in the community. ”

Arthritis ACT, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce. Call 1800 011041, email info@arthritisact.org.au or visit arthritisact.org.au

Carers that share your interests

YELLOW Mountain Disability and Ageing Support Services wants to build personal connections between clients and carers, says marketing and communications officer Peter Grimmett.

Peter says the organisation is creating a new, dynamic type of care that gives people the tools to get out and experience the community.

“With new clients we have a look at what’s in their care plan and their basic needs but then we aim to form a more personal connection,” says Peter.

“From there we try to pair people up with carers that match their interests. “For example, if there’s an individual who really likes cooking we match them up with a carer who likes to cook so that they can share and engage through these activities together.”

A big focus of Yellow Mountain Disability and Ageing Support Services is also the culturally and linguistically diverse community, Peter says.

“You could have people from different backgrounds who don’t speak a lot of English. We want to have a support care worker who can speak their language and communicate with them on a much deeper level,” he says.

“We want to cater to a wide range of people and make sure everybody in the community is taken care of.”

Yellow Mountain Disability and Ageing Support Services, level 8, 121 Marcus Clarke Street, Civic. Call 1800 957023 or visit yellowmountain.com.au

Making a difference with accessible housing

SUMMER Housing removes barriers and aims to create a more equal and inclusive society, says chief operating officer Queenie Tran.

“We believe people with a disability should have the ability to live in a home that meets their needs and allows them to actively participate in the community,” says Queenie.

“We’re a specialist disability accommodation provider under the NDIS, and we try to be a pioneer and a pathfinder of housing for people with disabilities.”

Queenie says the NDIS assumes 28,000 Australians with disability require a housing solution, often with specialist modifications and requirements to ensure they can live comfortably.

“We purchase apartments off-the-plan from some of the best builders and developers in the country and we negotiate with those developers and their architects with a design brief,” says Queenie.

“In that brief we include flexibility in the design to integrate accessibility so that each person who comes to our properties has those options.

“We then work with them and occupational therapists to then do additional modifications to really customise [the home] for their needs and experience.”

And Queenie says Summer Housing works hard to create a strong support network for the people who require their services.

“Being able to provide housing their families and friends can come and spend time at, that makes a huge difference,” she says.

Summer Housing. Call 9916 7939, email info@summerhousing.org.au or visit summerhousing.org.au

Improving pain and functional capacity

CANBERRA’S largest orthopaedic practice, Orthopaedics ACT can help those with musculoskeletal disorders and disabilities affecting movement and mobility, says orthopaedic surgeon Dr Phil Aubin.

“Care at Orthopaedics ACT centres on establishing a diagnosis of the underlying disease and its associated musculoskeletal manifestations,” he says.

“Our goal is then to explore and implement both non-surgical and surgical treatment options to improve pain and functional capacity.”

All the orthopaedic surgeons at Orthopaedics ACT deal with musculoskeletal and neurological diseases that cause disability.

“Pain relief and improvement in functionality capacity are the main goals of orthopaedic surgery,” Dr Aubin says.

“Surgery can very often improve the pain and impairment associated with musculoskeletal disability.”

Other experts on the team are Assoc Prof Chris Roberts (trauma, sport, hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder), Prof Paul Smith (trauma, pelvis, hip and knee), Dr Nicholas Tsai (trauma, spine, hip and knee), Dr Al Burns (trauma, sport, knee and hip), Dr Gawel Kulisiewicz (trauma, sport, hip, knee, foot and ankle), Dr Igor Policinski (microsurgery, hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder), Prof David Little and Dr Samya Lakis (paediatric orthopaedics), and pain management specialist Assoc Prof Tillman Boesel.

Orthopaedics ACT, Woden Specialist Medical Centre, level 2, 90 Corinna Street, Phillip. Call 6221 9320 or visit orthoact.com.au