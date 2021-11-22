Setting unwanted sports shoes on to a new path

Shoes that would have been sent to landfill are now being used in new products for the community, writes NICK OVERALL.

ACCORDING to new research, the average Australian has five pairs of shoes they don’t wear.

Lara Vest, of Amaroo, has 35.

The passionate 22-year-old collector owns and displays rare and branded shoes, some costing thousands of dollars.

“I’ve got about 15 pairs of sneakers and then I’ve got flats, boots and heels, too,” she says

“I love the way they look and feel, particularly the Nike Air Jordan Turbos.

“I probably use around five pairs of shoes regularly.”

While Lara has made a hobby of collecting them, she’s not alone in owning more shoes than she actually wears.

According to the research from the Australian Sporting Goods Association (ASGA), Australian women hold on to an average of seven pairs of shoes they don’t use while men keep an average of three.

Nearly a quarter of respondents to the survey (24 per cent) said they hold on to old shoes, with many admitting they’re kept for sentimental reasons.

Half of respondents confessed to simply throwing their unwanted shoes in the rubbish.

But a new program from ASGA and recycler Save our Soles called “TreadLightly” is encouraging Australians to donate their unused sports and active lifestyle shoes in an effort to reduce the millions which go to landfill each year.

More than 400 collection boxes at footwear retailers around Australia have been set up for people to drop their old shoes into, which are then recycled into mats and flooring for stores, gyms and playgrounds.

“Over 110 million shoes make their way to Australian shores each year of which 25 million are sporting and athletic lifestyle footwear,” says ASGA executive director Shaun Bajada.

“The wider industry, as well as consumers, want to do more to reduce their environmental impact and ‘TreadLightly’ makes it easy for everyone to do their bit for the planet.”

Industry brands such as Asics, Nike, Adidas, Rebel Sport, Converse, New Balance, The Athlete’s Foot and many more have joined the cause, with six stores currently serving as collection points in Canberra.

While Lara’s prized collection of Air Jordans may not quite be candidates for recycling, she says she’d absolutely be willing to donate her unused shoes lying around the house to the program.

“I try to donate unused shoes to Vinnies, but this is something I’d be very happy to donate to as well,” she says.

Lara’s not alone either, with the research revealing that 78 per cent of people would be willing to recycle their old shoes if there was a program available in their area.

Since June nearly 40,000 pairs of shoes have been donated and it’s hoped by 2023 that number will reach one million as more stores join the program.

“As someone with a family with two young kids I certainly know from my own experience – we all go through shoes, we all have those runners or old thongs sitting in the corner,” says Shaun.

“The program works because it’s easy, you’re gonna go to a shopping centre eventually for some new shoes and as you get new ones you can drop off your old ones.”

According to Shaun, around 100 million shoes are currently at risk of going to landfill, many of which would take around 1000 years to break down.

“Those shoes that would have been sent to landfill are now being used in new products for the community,” he says.

“The other great thing is that any of these floors when they’re no longer needed can be torn up and remade into new floors again.”

While Shaun says it’s always okay to buy shoes, by having major brands working together the program is solving a very real industry issue.

“The great thing is that it all starts in Australia, it’s recycled in Australia and it goes back into Australia,” he says.

More info and participating stores at treadlightly.asga.com.au