Sexual assault investigation: Have you seen this man?

POLICE are seeking help to identify a man (pictured) in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

On Tuesday (September 14) the man was seen in the vicinity of the Ainslie Shops public toilets at about 10am.

He is described as 193cms (6”4’) with a solid build. He was seen wearing a dark grey cap backwards, black Nike hooded jumper and green face mask.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information that may assist police are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website quoting reference number 6903902.