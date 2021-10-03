Shock resignation: Barilaro says it’s time to go

QUEANBEYAN-based John Barilaro has this morning (October 4) announced his shock resignation as Deputy Premier of NSW and from the parliament.

He will resign the Nationals leadership at a party room meeting on Wednesday (October 6), paving the way for a by-election for his seat of Monaro.

He says in a prepared statement: “As we emerge from lockdown, we must embrace this time as a new beginning for our state, and welcome the opportunity it presents for a refresh. I have decided now is the right time for me to hand the reins over to new leadership, and resign as Deputy Premier of NSW.”

He is reported this morning as saying his resignation is not clearing the way for a tilt at federal politics, despite last year publicly musing about running for the Nats in the Eden-Monaro by-election on the retirement of Labor member Mike Kelly.

His move comes only days after premier Gladys Berejiklian sensationally resigned in the face of ongoing ICAC enquiries.

He was elected to the NSW Parliament in 2011 and has been Deputy Premier since 2016.

“To the people of Monaro, thank you for this honour,” Barilaro says.

“In my time as Deputy Premier I experienced first-hand, alongside the communities of NSW, the effects of prolonged drought, the worst bushfires in living memory, severe storm and flood disasters and a 1-in-100 year global pandemic, and it was a privilege to work with our communities to endure and recover from those challenges.

“I hope those communities could see my genuine and tireless effort to be there for them, especially as the Minister responsible for Disaster Recovery, a role I will never forget. I shared hugs, shed tears and brought hope for many.”

He says his principal focus had been to make regional NSW the best place to live, work, play and raise a family.

“To achieve that I proudly delivered the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund, the $2 billion Regional Growth Fund and the transformational Special Activation Precincts. These are record investments, which bring a sense of pride back into our towns.

“To make sure regional communities are always at the heart of decision making in government, the Department of Regional NSW was born, and so too was the NSW Government’s Regionalisation Strategy which has herald a new era for the NSW Public Service in the bush.”

He says he has been entrusted by the premier to be the architect of the State’s roadmap out of lockdown in both 2020 and 2021,.

“It was a responsibility that I did not take lightly, but I considered essential, to deliver hope and certainty not just for NSW, but for the nation,

he says.

“I have worked with three of the Liberal Party’s hardest working Premier’s in Barry O’Farrell, Mike Baird and particularly Gladys Berejiklian who steered this state through some of its darkest days.

“The next Premier has big shoes to fill, but I wish them well and the best of luck, I will be cheering from the sidelines and I am excited for what is ahead under their stewardship.

“My deepest and genuine gratitude goes to my NSW Nationals, our grassroots members, and particularly my Nationals colleagues who I have served alongside, for entrusting me to lead the party and ensure our communities were heard.”