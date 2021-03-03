Silver is gold when it comes to ACT seniors

Share Canberra's trusted news:

ACT Seniors Week is to change with its organisers, the Council on the Ageing (COTA) ACT, revealing a new name for a year-long concept of events.

It’s to be called the “Silver is Gold Festival” – sparking connection and re-imagining ageing”, says COTA ACT CEO Jenny Mobbs.

A community component of the “Silver is Gold Festival” is the community art and photographic competitions and Ms Mobbs is inviting the Canberra community – everyone in the ACT and region – to take part.

“We want to begin our ‘Silver is Gold Festival’ by involving the community in re-imagining ageing through the expression of art and photography,” she says.

“The competition guidelines ask the community, young and old, to spark a connection when creating an art or photographic piece for this competition and exhibition.”

Selected finalists will be displayed at shopping centres and malls across the ACT and the judges will look for works that capture a moment or tell a story about older people and their lives.

Ms Mobbs says COTA ACT is open to having a discussion with interested parties in how they might want to sponsor the many “Silver is Gold Festival” events and activities throughout the year.

They can do so through the launch of COTA ACT’s sponsorship prospectus, which invites businesses and organisations to participate and support COTA ACT’s vision to spark connections and re-imagine ageing within the community.

“We are keen to see the whole community take responsibility in reaching out and building a co-operative spirit, particularly with our older folk,” Ms Mobbs says.

“Many people in our society have a negative opinion of older people, ageing and the aged. We are all living longer, seniors are active and they contribute hugely to society, be this through volunteering, looking after grandchildren or being in the workforce.

“It’s time for everyone to re-imagine older people and ageing. Contributing to a community that embraces and nurtures our seniors is a far better place for everyone.”

The “Silver is Gold Festival” launch, Community Art and Photographic Exhibition Opening and Award Ceremony will be on Wednesday, April 28, followed on April 29 by the Chief Minister’s Concert at the Canberra Theatre Centre.

The Silver is Gold Seniors Awards will take place on Tuesday, September 14 and the Silver is Gold Expo (previously the ACT Seniors Expo) will be on Thursday, September 16.

COTA ACT will also host a picnic and performance day for grandparents and grandchildren called the Silver is Gold Grandparents’ Day, on October 31.

“COTA ACT invites all seniors and their families to save the dates for the ‘Silver is Gold Festival’ and take this opportunity to spark a connection and re-imagine ageing,” Ms Mobbs says.

“Help us in our active campaign to broaden the community’s perspective on improving society for our older Canberrans and support us to actively create connections between people of all ages and to re-imagine a community that shares, respects and integrates fully with its senior community.”

For more information visit cotaact.org.au or call 6282 3777.