Silver is gold when it comes to ACT seniors

ACT Seniors Week is to change with its organisers, the Council on the Ageing (COTA) ACT, today revealing a new name for a year-long concept of events.

It’s to be called “Silver is Gold Festival – sparking connection and re-imagining ageing”, says COTA ACT CEO Jenny Mobbs.

A community component of the “Silver is Gold Festival” is the community art and photographic competitions and Ms Mobbs is inviting the Canberra community – everyone in the ACT and region – to take part. “We want to begin our ‘Silver is Gold Festival’ by involving the community in re-imaging ageing through the expression of art and photography,” she says.

“The competition guidelines ask the community, young and old, to spark a connection when creating an art or photographic piece for this competition and exhibition.”

Selected finalists will be displayed at shopping centres and malls across the ACT and the judges will look for works that capture a moment or tell a story about older people and their lives.

Ms Mobbs says COTA ACT is open to having a discussion with interested parties in how they might want to sponsor the many “Silver is Gold Festival” events and activities throughout the year.

The “Silver is Gold Festival” launch, Community Art and Photographic Exhibition Opening and Award Ceremony will be on Wednesday, April 28, and the and Chief Minister’s Concert will be at the Canberra Theatre Centre on April 29.

The Silver is Gold Seniors Awards will take place on Tuesday, September 14 and the Silver is Gold Expo (previously the ACT Seniors Expo) will be on Thursday, September 16.

COTA ACT will also host a picnic and performance day for grandparents and grandchildren called the Silver is Gold Grandparents’ Day, on October 31.

More information about the Community Art and Photographic Competitions at cotaact.org.au/events/silverisgoldartcomp, for more information about the festival at cotaact.org.au/events/what-is-the-silver-is-gold-festival and more on sponsorship is at cotaact.org.au/events/silver-is-gold-sponsorship-prospectus