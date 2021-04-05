Simon’s gone astray and people are concerned

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THIS is Simon Briscoe and he hasn’t been seen or heard from since leaving Duffy late on Thursday evening (April 1).

Police describe the 40-year-old as of Caucasian appearance, about 178cm (5’10”) tall, with short brown hair, and of solid build. He was likely to be wearing a blue jumper, grey pants and black shoes.

Police and Simon’s family hold concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance to find him.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 131444.