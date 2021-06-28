Single-use cutlery, stirrers banned from Thursday

FROM Thursday (July 1) businesses and individuals will no longer be allowed to sell, supply or distribute single-use plastic cutlery, single-use plastic stirrers and expanded polystyrene containers.

The ban follows the passing of the Plastics Reduction Act 2021 in the ACT Legislative Assembly in March, which will also see the phase out of plastic barrier bags for fruit and vegetables, oxo-degradable plastic products and plastic straws by next year.

In the lead up to the ban, City Services Minister Chris Steel says: “We know from over 700 face-to-face business visits conducted in the past few months that there is strong support from the business community and Canberrans to reduce our plastic use.

“It’s now important that every Canberran does what they can to reduce their use or support the switch by embracing alternatives to plastic.”

The ACT will also be the first jurisdiction able to declare public events as single-use plastic-free, meaning single-use plastics can be banned at both government and non-government events.

Under the laws, individuals can be fined up to $8000 if found supplying the items, and businesses can be fined up to $40,000.

