Six people in hospital with covid

AS of today (November 23) there are six Canberrans in hospital as a result of COVID-19, including three in intensive care and two requiring breathing support.

It comes as 19 new cases of the virus were reported in the ACT in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

There are currently 186 active cases of covid in the territory, with 1948 total cases of the virus recorded for this outbreak.

As of today, 97.3 per cent of Canberrans over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.