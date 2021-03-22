Six-vehicle smash causes major delays on the parkway

A SIX-vehicle smash has caused major delays on Tuggeranong Parkway under the Cotter Road overpass, Curtin, this morning (March 23).

One northbound lane is closed, and patients are being assessed on scene by paramedics.

No major injuries have been reported.

Tow trucks are currently working to clear the scene and the community is advised to avoid the area.

The ACT Emergency Services Agency say emergency service crews are expected to remain on scene for some time to ensure the area is safe.

