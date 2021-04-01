Skilled businesses with many services to share

Share Canberra's trusted news:

THERE’S no shortage of experts in Canberra. Whether in quilts, IT, pain management, finance, property or office furniture, “CityNews” speaks with a variety of experts, all driven to share their skills and services with the ACT region.

Now’s the time to get a quilt for winter

SPECIALISING in making and servicing feather and down products since the ‘80s, Therma Quilts recommends not waiting until it’s too late to pick up a new winter quilt.

Using quality textiles, a Therma Quilts spokeswoman says the seamstresses hand-make every item suited to the customer’s needs and provide a top-up service when quilts and pillows show signs of wear or loss of warmth and fluffiness.

“Servicing of feather and down products is essential for keeping them in optimal condition for comfort,” she says.

“With time and usage, body proteins and lipids (natural oils and perspiration) are absorbed onto quilt casings and into the feather and down inside.

“Over time, this build-up dampens the down, which causes it to lose its thermal resistance. However, regular servicing of your quilts would ensure that your down is fresh and fluffy.

“With time and usage, the fabrics on quilts wear out and get thin, but once holes appear there is no need to throw away your quilt.

“Therma Quilts is able to re-case your quilts in addition to other services such as extending them into a larger size or reducing them to a smaller size according to your needs.”

With its eco-friendly cleaning process, Therma Quilts services feather and down products such as sleeping bags and down clothing as well as other textiles such as silk, polyester, cotton and wool quilt underlays.

“Whether you’re wanting to rejuvenate your quilt, customise it or buy a new custom-made one we can look after you,” she says.

Therma Quilts, unit 9, 10-12 Kemble Court, Mitchell. Call 6241 6859 or visit thermaquilts.com.au

Protecting businesses from online scams

IN a world where online scams, malware and threats to cyber security are getting smarter and more common, OmniIT, a provider of IT support and managed IT solutions, can help protect businesses from scams, says owner Michael Warnock.

“These online threats have become better at targeting businesses and we can help protect against that,” he says.

“Businesses are safe in our hands. We work with you to develop and strengthen your IT environment, providing additional security layers and controls to ensure that you have the highest level of security that you need.”

But cyber security isn’t OmniIT’s only focus and Michael says their expert team can address all IT needs.

“Whether it’s data backup, cloud storage, or just day-to-day issues, we make it easy for businesses to upgrade their IT environment,” he says.

Michael says OmniIT is also one of a small group of businesses in Australia certified with silver certification from Microsoft, which recognises them as experts in training, performance, quality of service and customer care in helping clients use Microsoft Office.

“We want the best for businesses, it’s our goal to see them profit and expand,” he says.

“We promise fixed prices that work with a budget and suit the client.”

OmniIT, unit 8, 12 Sandford Street, Mitchell. Call 6230 3839, email support@omniit.com.au or visit omniIT.com.au

Diverse team treat pain in different ways

ARTHRITIS ACT has welcomed three new expert physiotherapists who each treat pain in different ways, says CEO Rebecca Davey.

“One focuses on osteoarthritis, which is great for people having trouble with their hips or knees,” she says.

“Another is a trained sports therapist, who can help with sports teams and physio classes.

“And our third takes a holistic approach, treating the entire body and not just the injured areas.”

Rebecca says that physiotherapy can be hugely beneficial in the lead up to surgery, and that Arthritis ACT’s team can help clients along that pathway.

“Physiotherapy treatment before any type of surgery can make the recovery much easier,” she says.

“[We] help clients get ready for surgery or even, if possible, help them avoid it all together.

“Our diverse team interlink their specialties to support clients, and in particularly difficult circumstances they can even visit the homes of those who need it.”

Rebecca says that’s only the start, with Arthritis ACT also offering services such as exercise physiology, disability support and meal planning to help people in managing their pain.

“No question is too big or small for us,” she says.

Arthritis ACT, building 18, 170 Haydon Drive, Bruce, and building 1, Colette Place, Pearce. Call 1800 011041, email info@arthritisact.org.au or visit arthritisact.org.au

Affordable advice for all financial matters

WHOLISTIC Financial Solutions (WFS) looks after the “whole” of someone’s financial needs, all under one roof, says CEO Catherine Smith.

“The team at WFS aren’t just accountants, but also financial planners, mortgage brokers, property advisers, retirement consultants and superannuation specialists,” she says.

A property expert herself, Catherine wrote the book, “Wealth through property”, has been a regular contributor in the “Your Investment Property” magazine, and believes the property market is going through its biggest boom in 20 years.

“Some of the key reasons are interest rates at historic lows, buying being cheaper than renting, government incentives like first home buyers and the effect covid has had on people’s mindsets,” she says.

With so many factors affecting property finance, Catherine says the team at WFS can help people with navigating through them all.

“We understand how conflicting opinions from professionals in different fields can make the financial and property world a lot more complicated,” she says.

“At WFS we work as a team to answer all your questions simply and efficiently. The unique combination of our services also makes our advice very affordable.

“Come see us and sort out your whole financial life in one appointment.”

Wholistic Financial Solutions, unit 4, 6 Pelle Street, Mitchell. Call 6162 4546 or visit wholisticfinancialsolutions.com.au

James knows quality, second-hand furniture

AFTER selecting good-quality, second-hand furniture for more than two decades, Ex-Government Furniture owner James Fullerton says he knows a good item when he sees one.

Whether it’s for the home office or garage, James says Ex-Government Furniture, a leading dealer in surplus office furniture, has a large range, which means that customers get top Australian and global brands for any budget, without breaking the bank.

“We’re not snobby about it. We’re more than happy to pick up a budget chair because we know what’s right for your budget,” he says.

And if they don’t have the item customers are looking for, James says they know exactly who to refer them to.

“We know the people around town and we’ll point you in the right direction,” he says.

He says there is new stock arriving every week, so whether it’s a bookshelf, chair, lounge or workstation, there’s always something interesting coming through the door.

Recently, James says they’ve had quite a few desks come through such as mid-size desks in everything from wood to white melamine.

And, there’s lots of timber veneer stuff coming in as well, from modern, white-coloured items, to “old-school” wood, James says.

Customers can also feel good about their purchase, too, with an environmental benefit from buying second-hand and reducing waste, he says.

“We charge fair prices and are often able to source the best, no-nonsense, quality furniture available, always with an eye for good quality,” says James.

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com or facebook.com/exgovfurniture

Renovations maximise home sales

AFTER more than three years renovating homes for sale, Your Property Profits knows how to help homeowners maximise the value of their property, say co-owners Kim Persson and Sophie McLean.

Fronting the renovation costs until the home is sold, Kim says the business was established to help people that are facing home repossession get the most out of the sale.

“We came up with the concept that if we renovate for [people who are facing home repossession] and they pay us at settlement, that would be a win-win,” she says.

“We go in and look at a house with a real estate agent. They know our standard of renovation, so they help us and say: ‘We think this is worth this much now, but you can get this much if you renovate it to our standard’.

“Then we can say: ‘You should open this up, put in an extra ensuite here or put in another bedroom there’.

“We only renovate areas that will provide uplift, we don’t touch areas that won’t.”

The team of tradespeople that work on the renovations, such as cabinetmakers, carpenters and painters, are experts in their trades and work closely with Kim and Sophie, Kim says.

“We’ve found such a good group of guys [that] took a long time to find,” she says.

“And as we’re growing, we’re finding more [expert tradespeople].”

Your Property Profits. Call 1800 225597, email hello@yourpropertyprofits.com.au or visit yourpropertyprofits.com.au

Stephen’s raceway is driven by passion

CANBERRA’S only slot car raceway is the perfect activity to get children away from the computer and enjoying the fast thrills at Way2Fast Model Car Raceway, says owner Stephen Bywater.

It’s fun for the whole family, too, says Stephen, who, passionate about racing himself, sees parents and adults come in and become nostalgic of their childhood slot car racing days.

“[It’s great to see] the enjoyment on people’s faces if they haven’t seen [slot cars] in a while and remembering back to when they were kids and being able to introduce it to their kids,” he says.

“Parents can relive their childhood. I got my first set when I was about seven years old and have had a passion for it ever since.”

The custom-built, handmade tracks have excited Canberrans for more than a decade and the raceway features tracks such as six-lane NASCAR-style courses, or more complicated courses like overlapping eight-lane ones, Stephen says.

“It’s the enjoyment and the challenge of getting around without crashing and getting around faster than anyone else [that everyone loves],” says Stephen.

Way2Fast Model Car Raceway also stocks leading brands of remote controlled cars, as well as accessories, he says.

Way2Fast Model Car Raceway, unit 2, 20 Essington Street, Mitchell. Call 0424 453544, email way2fast2@yahoo.com.au or visit way2fast.com.au

Karin loves making homes more liveable

WITH more than 30 years’ experience in the interior design industry, taking her from Brisbane to Melbourne to Canberra, Karin McNamara says she knows how to bring homes to life.

Through her business, Karin McNamara Design, Karin says she strives to bring together both the vision of the architect and the homeowners, to make properties more functional, efficient and attractive.

“I believe getting to know clients, understanding what they want for their home and sticking to their budget are all really important things in the interior design process,” says Karin.

“Whether it’s a bathroom, a kitchen, a full internal renovation, removing walls, making space or whatever else it may be, I love to help make homes more livable.”

It’s a passion of hers to be environmentally conscious during the design process, too, she says.

“I aim to make my renovations budget-driven, and environmentally-driven,” she says.

“Clients can come to me with questions or ideas and we can work together to make what they see for their home a reality.”

Karin McNamara Design. Call 0414 404458, email karin@kmdesign.net.au or visit karinmcnamaradesign.com

Sonja’s passionate about interior design

PASSIONATE about interior design, the director of Archertec Interiors, Sonja McAuliffe, loves being part of the journey that people take when building homes and interior spaces.

“I get so much joy seeing how happy people are when they get to move into their new home or the new space we have created,” says Sonja, who established Archertec Interiors in 1999.

“It can change the way people live and improve the quality of their lifestyle.”

Archertec Interiors offers in-depth interior design services such as interior architecture, design and space planning, interior and exterior colour coordination, product selections, kitchen and bathroom design and joinery documentation.

Sonja’s been in the industry since 1989 and says she’s worked on a diverse range of interior projects such as commercial and workspace design, and retail and hospitality.

But she says she specialises in creating homes for people with a focus on bathrooms and kitchens.

Sonja’s passion has even seen her win awards for bathroom and kitchen designs, and she was recently recognised by the Housing Industry Association and the Master Builders Association.

She attributes this success to aligning herself with industry professionals and quality builders, and gives credit to Terry Ring from Architects Ring and Associates, as well as Christopher and the team at Heiniger Joinery.

“I’ve been very fortunate over the years to work with some of the best architects, builders, joiners and contractors in Canberra,” she says.

Archertec Interiors, 2/59 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston. Call 0416 172431 or visit archertecinteriors.com.au