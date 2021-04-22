Slow down: Double demerits begin tonight

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FROM midnight tonight (April 22), motorists caught committing traffic offences will incur double demerits until the end of the Anzac Day long-weekend.

Finishing at 11.59pm Monday, anyone caught speeding, improperly wearing a seatbelt or motorbike helmet or using their mobile phone while driving will receive a double demerits.

All other traffic offences during the four-day period will also attract an additional demerit point.

ACT road policing acting sergeant Andrew McKellar says: “On Anzac Day there will obviously be people up early for dawn services. If you’re one of them, and you’re planning to drive later in the day, think about fatigue. It will kick in earlier.

“Anzac Day last year was a stay-at-home affair for most people. If you are heading interstate this year commemorate the day with family or friends, make sure you take regular breaks.

“If you are planning to have some rum and warm milk after the dawn service, or a few beers in the afternoon while playing two-up, please don’t drive.”