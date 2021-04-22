Slow down: Double demerits begin tonight

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

FROM midnight tonight (April 22), motorists caught committing traffic offences will incur double demerits until the end of the Anzac Day long-weekend. 

Finishing at 11.59pm Monday, anyone caught speeding, improperly wearing a seatbelt or motorbike helmet or using their mobile phone while driving will receive a double demerits.

All other traffic offences during the four-day period will also attract an additional demerit point.

ACT road policing acting sergeant Andrew McKellar says: “On Anzac Day there will obviously be people up early for dawn services. If you’re one of them, and you’re planning to drive later in the day, think about fatigue. It will kick in earlier.

“Anzac Day last year was a stay-at-home affair for most people. If you are heading interstate this year commemorate the day with family or friends, make sure you take regular breaks.

“If you are planning to have some rum and warm milk after the dawn service, or a few beers in the afternoon while playing two-up, please don’t drive.”

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleLee plans to outlaw the ‘heinous’ act of stealthing
Next articleUni of Canberra named ‘best in the world’ at reducing inequalities
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply