Solar heating that’s designed for the region

Sponsored Content
EcoHeat’s systems bring a continuous flow of warm, fresh air into the house without having to run any traditional heating. This is a sponsored post. 

ECOHEAT’S solar heaters, designed for the snowy alpine region in NSW, are the perfect solution for keeping warm this winter in Canberra, says director Monica Knight.

Using north-facing solar panels, Ecoheat’s solar, Australian-made systems warm the house by heating outside air that’s pumped continuously throughout the home, says Monica.

Their systems bring a continuous flow of warm, fresh air into the house without having to run any traditional heating, she says.

“You’re not having the environmental damage of running a traditional heater [because the heaters are] utilising what’s already there in Canberra and southern NSW: beautiful blue sky days,” she says.

“It’s also a very low-maintenance system. There’s not a lot that can go wrong with it, and that tends to be quite beneficial for customers as well.”

Even in hot Canberra summers, Monica says the system continues to ventilate the house by bringing in fresh nighttime air and has been improved upon since Ecoheat first began, more than a decade ago.

“We’ve refined the technology with the Sustainable Building Research Centre at the University of Wollongong,” she says.

Consultations can be booked online at the Ecoheat website.

Ecoheat, email info@ecoheataustralia.com.au or visit ecoheat.com.au

