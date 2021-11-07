Sole covid hospital patient is in intensive care

THE single person in hospital with COVID-19 today (November 7) is in intensive care and on a ventilator, ACT Health reports.
Meanwhile, there have been 13 new cases of covid recorded in the 24 hour to 8pm last night, making 135 active cases in the ACT.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply