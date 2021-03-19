Sonam named ACT Woman of the Year

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

 

ACT Woman of the Year Sonam Choden.

SONAM Choden has been named the 2021 ACT Woman of the Year, recognised for her work advocating for secure jobs and wages for women employed as essential workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonam led her Calvary Hospital colleagues in protests that secured better wages for cleaners, who prior had not seen an increase in three years, despite Canberra Hospital cleaners receiving significantly more. 

Having migrated from Bhutan, Sonam also supports her husband and two teenage children as they study on student visas.

“Sonam is an incredible woman who has brought awareness to women who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and advanced gender equality and respect for migrant women in her workplace,” said Minister for Women Yvette Berry.

The ACT Young Woman of the Year for 2021 is Dhani Gilbert, a proud Wiradjuri woman recognised for her efforts to promote the rights and recognition of indigenous Australians and young people.

Liz Stephens was announced as the Senior Woman of the Year. Serving as vice president of Diversity ACT, Liz was recognised for her commitment to improving the lives of queer women in the community.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleAhmadiyya community gets to work on new mosque
Next articleThe baritone who makes true love difficult
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply