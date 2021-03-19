Sonam named ACT Woman of the Year

Share Canberra's trusted news:

SONAM Choden has been named the 2021 ACT Woman of the Year, recognised for her work advocating for secure jobs and wages for women employed as essential workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonam led her Calvary Hospital colleagues in protests that secured better wages for cleaners, who prior had not seen an increase in three years, despite Canberra Hospital cleaners receiving significantly more.

Having migrated from Bhutan, Sonam also supports her husband and two teenage children as they study on student visas.

“Sonam is an incredible woman who has brought awareness to women who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and advanced gender equality and respect for migrant women in her workplace,” said Minister for Women Yvette Berry.

The ACT Young Woman of the Year for 2021 is Dhani Gilbert, a proud Wiradjuri woman recognised for her efforts to promote the rights and recognition of indigenous Australians and young people.

Liz Stephens was announced as the Senior Woman of the Year. Serving as vice president of Diversity ACT, Liz was recognised for her commitment to improving the lives of queer women in the community.