‘Speak up’ about raising the age

AS the ACT government consults the community about raising the minimum age of criminal responsibility, ACT Victims of Crime commissioner Heidi Yates is urging victims to “speak up” and be part of the discussion.

While Ms Yates generally supports the move to raise the age of criminal responsibility, she says listening to and understanding the experiences of victims is crucial.

The voices and experiences of victims of crime must be heard as the ACT government consults community about raising the minimum age of criminal responsibility, she says.

“Like many Canberrans, I don’t want to see children as young as 10 in detention in the territory,” she says.

However, she says raising the age of criminal responsibility does not eliminate the fact that some members of the community are harmed by the actions of a child or young person.

“I want to reassure victims that any decision to increase the minimum age of criminal responsibility must consider victim rights, as outlined in the charter of rights for victims of crime, which came into effect earlier this year,” she says.

“I encourage victims, their family, friends or carers, or anyone who has an interest in justice in the community, to take part in this discussion.

“This is a chance for victims to tell the government how victims’ rights can be upheld in these reforms, including how the government should recognise and support community members affected by the harmful behaviour of a child or young person.

“I also encourage people to speak up about what role victims could play in an alternative model to youth justice, including what information and opportunities for recognition and participation victims should have in a new system. This will be critically important to recognise the harm caused to a victim and promote the accountability of the child or young person.”

Through the consultation period, the ACT government is considering the services and supports needed so that the age of criminal responsibility can be raised, and young offenders can be diverted away from youth justice and detention.

ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury says the discussion paper is key to identifying how access and delivery of support services can be improved for young people and families at-risk to create a more unified and safer Canberra.

“We want to explore ways to better support at-risk children and their families to ensure that young people receive care that targets their individual needs and sets them on a better path,” Mr Rattenbury says.

“The discussion paper will look at how we can provide therapeutic care and accommodation for young people, embed restorative approaches and support people who are impacted by harmful behaviours.

“As part of this process it is essential that we hear from all members in our community, including those who have been impacted by harmful behaviour, as we explore ways to better support Canberrans.”

The discussion paper is available on the YourSay website and comments can be submitted until August 5.