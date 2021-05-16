Speak up to prevent and solve crime, say Stoppers

Share Canberra's trusted news:

CRIME Stoppers ACT is encouraging Canberrans to speak up to help prevent and solve crime in the community on National Crime Stoppers Day today (May 17).

In 2020, Canberrans reported around 2000 more instances of suspicious activity to Crime Stoppers ACT than in 2019, resulting in 37 arrests and 115 charges.

“That’s quite impressive,” says chair of both Crime Stoppers Australia and ACT region Crime Stoppers, Diana Forester.

She says that what worries Canberrans most is being victim to theft or robbery, according to research carried out by Crime Stoppers in 2020.

Nearly half of Australians are also concerned about the impact of the drug trade, she adds.

When it comes to solving crimes, Ms Forrester says even seemingly inconsequential information can help police, and is urging Canberrans to share information about any suspicious or unusual events.

“What may seem insignificant could be the missing piece police need to solve a crime,” she says.

“Three in four people know they can contact Crime Stoppers without saying who they are,” Ms Forrester says, and with the launch of their annual Crime Stoppers Day campaign today (May 17), they are hoping to reach that final quarter.

This year’s theme is “Not all heroes wear capes”, acknowledging that the everyday people who provide information are helping to protect the community.

“[Crime Stoppers] plays this incredibly important role at the nexus between the community and law enforcement,” she says.

In 2020, Crime Stoppers received 244,502 calls and 183,909 online reports across Australia. This information resulted in 6620 arrests and 18,608 charges, says Ms Forrester.