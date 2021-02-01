Speeding driver had child in inappropriate car seat

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

 

Mercedes sedan of the driver involved.

A DRIVER has been charged after he allegedly sped with a two-year-old in an unapproved child restraint in Harrison on Saturday (January 30).

At about 5.55pm, police witnessed the 38-year-old from Watson driving a Mercedes sedan aggressively and accelerating away from a set of traffic lights on Flemington Road.

Police allege the man was speeding over the signposted 70km/h zone.

Police stopped the car on Wimmera Street and found the man was driving with a disqualified licence and that the vehicle was unregistered, uninsured and displaying incorrect registration plates.

The two-year-old in the back seat was also not restrained in an appropriate car seat, wearing only a lap-sash seatbelt, police say.

The driver will face the ACT Magistrates Court on charges of speeding, driving while disqualified, unregistered and uninsured, using number plates calculated to deceive and driving with an improperly restrained child.

With school returning from holidays police are urging drivers to ensure all passengers in a vehicle are wearing seat belts and any young children are restrained in an appropriate car seat.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleArtsday / Photo opening in the gardens
Next articleSoundOut goes ahead ‘faster than a speeding pianist’
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply