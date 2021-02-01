Speeding driver had child in inappropriate car seat

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A DRIVER has been charged after he allegedly sped with a two-year-old in an unapproved child restraint in Harrison on Saturday (January 30).

At about 5.55pm, police witnessed the 38-year-old from Watson driving a Mercedes sedan aggressively and accelerating away from a set of traffic lights on Flemington Road.

Police allege the man was speeding over the signposted 70km/h zone.

Police stopped the car on Wimmera Street and found the man was driving with a disqualified licence and that the vehicle was unregistered, uninsured and displaying incorrect registration plates.

The two-year-old in the back seat was also not restrained in an appropriate car seat, wearing only a lap-sash seatbelt, police say.

The driver will face the ACT Magistrates Court on charges of speeding, driving while disqualified, unregistered and uninsured, using number plates calculated to deceive and driving with an improperly restrained child.

With school returning from holidays police are urging drivers to ensure all passengers in a vehicle are wearing seat belts and any young children are restrained in an appropriate car seat.