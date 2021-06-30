Stamp duty abolished for townhouses under $500,000

Share Canberra's trusted news:

FROM tomorrow (July 1), the ACT government is abolishing stamp duty for off-the-plan apartments and townhouse purchases of up to $500,000.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said this stamp duty reductions aims to focus on the most affordable end of the housing market and should benefit first home buyers and people looking to downsize.

“With these changes, anyone purchasing an off the plan apartment or townhouse valued at $500,000 will save $10,360. It’s $10,360 they no longer have to save, or borrow, when buying in the ACT,” Mr Barr said.

Mr Barr said the changes have been made possible because of the government’s tax reform, which began in 2012.

He said the government will also cut stamp duty across a range of property purchases in the ACT. Duty on any owner-occupier purchase between $200,000 to $1,455,000 will be $1040 lower in 2021-22 than in 2020-21.

Master Builders ACT welcomed the announcement but says more needs to be done to meet the housing demand in the ACT.

Master Builders ACT CEO Michael Hopkins said: “While we are pleased that the ACT government has listened to our calls to continue stamp duty exemptions for off-the-plan apartment and townhouses under $500,000, more needs to be done to create more affordable housing solutions.

“By extending the stamp duty exemptions to investors, the ACT government can provide more affordable rental solutions to the market.

“We also believe that the $500,000 threshold needs be increased, given the prices of properties available in the ACT. Currently there is a scarce number of off-the-plan apartments or townhouses for sale that are priced under $500,000. With ACT house prices increasing rapidly, the $500,000 threshold should be increased to meet the realistic cost of housing in the territory.

“We are calling for the ACT government to work with us to create a more affordable, sustainable and economy friendly solution to the ACT housing crisis.”

Find out more at revenue.act.gov.au