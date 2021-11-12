Stolen and smashed, a bad day for the blue Skoda

IN the early hours of yesterday morning (November 12) a blue Skoda Kodiaq SUV was stolen from a house in Wright. By 1.30pm it was involved in a serious collision with three other vehicles at the intersection of Hindmarsh Drive and Yamba Drive, O’Malley. One car rolled on to its side and two people were taken to hospital.

The Skoda SUV (YNE 72E) fled the the scene of the collision, however police found it abandoned in Mawson soon after. It was seized for forensic examination.

Police believe people in another vehicle – a large white 4WD utility – may have assisted the SUV driver after it was abandoned in Mawson.

Police are looking to talk to anyone who saw the collision as well as recover any dash-cam footage of the blue Skoda SUV before or after the collision. Information or footage relating to the white 4WD utility is also being sought by police. Call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.