Stolen Canberra car hit policeman near Cooma

AN Audi, which was reportedly stolen from Bowes Street, Phillip, hit a Constable near Cooma late last month, leaving him with serious head injuries.

At about 8.20pm on August 30, officers from the Monaro Police District were in pursuit of a confirmed stolen ute on the Monaro Highway, Nimmitabel, about 10km outside of Cooma.

During the chase, the ute stopped and the driver got out of the car and started to run. He was followed on foot by a police officer.

The offender was then seen getting into a stolen, white Audi two-door sedan, which collided with the policeman.

The Constable suffered serious head injuries and was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Canberra Hospital. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

Following investigation, police discovered that the Audi stopped at a service station on Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan, at about 11.30am on Sunday, August 29.

The Audi – reportedly stolen from Phillip – has since been recovered after being located burnt out in the ACT on August 31.

Investigators have now released images of a man and woman who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

The man depicted is described as being Caucasian in appearance with brown hair. He is shown wearing a black and orange hi-vis hooded jumper, black pants and light-coloured Adidas sneakers. He was also wearing a red cap and a black face mask.

The woman is described as having long dark hair and is shown wearing a black “North Face” shirt and a ring on her left middle finger.

Anyone with information, or who recognises the man or woman in the images is urged to call officers at Monaro Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.