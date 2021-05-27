Stolen car points cops to suspected drug dealer

Share Canberra's trusted news:

A TAYLOR man was arrested this morning after police allegedly found him with illegal drugs, a replica firearm and a stolen car this morning (May 27).

Police noticed the stolen car, a grey Audi A3 that had been reported stolen earlier this month, at about 12.30am when they saw it parked with incorrect number plates in a driveway.

The man, a 34-year-old, wanted by police on a first instance warrant, was searched by police who found:

A clip seal bag containing green vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis (3.9grams);

Three clip seal bags containing white crystalline substances suspected to be methylamphetamine (19.4grams);

A multi-dose vial containing a yellow viscous substance suspected to contain anabolic steroids (18.5grams);

Two clip seal bags containing orange tablets (1.0grams) suspected to be Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD);

A replica Glock-17 pistol capable of firing plastic pellets, known as an airsoft firearm; and

A set of digital scales with a coating of white residue.

Police also allegedly found the man to be in possession of a drug suspected to be ecstasy (1.3grams) All suspected drug items will be sent for further analysis at the ACT Analytical Laboratory (ACTGAL).

The man has been charged with unauthorised possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of stolen property, trafficking a controlled substance other than cannabis, possessing anabolic steroids and possessing a prohibited substance.

He will face the charges at the ACT Magistrates Court.