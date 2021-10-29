Stolen Honda hits police car and takes off

A STOLEN blue Honda CRV was seen driving dangerously after colliding with a police car on John Gorton Drive, Denman Prospect, on Wednesday (October 27) afternoon.

The Honda was later found in Meina Place, Duffy, having driven there via Swallowtail Road, Eucumbene Drive and Warragamba Avenue towards the Duffy neighbourhood oval.

Police are interested in dash-cam or CCTV footage of the vehicle or of a man acting suspiciously in the area of Yanco Place and Dixon Drive , Duffy , between 1.30pm and 3pm. The man is described as wearing a white shirt, and grey tracksuit pants.

Anyone with dash-cam footage or has information should call 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.