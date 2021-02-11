Stop-sticks halt stolen BMW in Kambah

By
CityNews
-
Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE were forced to use stop-sticks to stop a stolen BMW that was driving erratically across the ACT and NSW yesterday (February 10). 

The car was reported stolen at about 8.30am, and it was observed driving erratically at multiple locations. The driver of the car also drove directly at police officers who were on foot.

At about 11.30am, police deployed stop-sticks, which are used to deflate a vehicle’s tyres, to stop the vehicle. Shortly after, the car collided with a Hyundai sedan and two men left the car and fled on Summerland Circuit, Kambah.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested and charged with breaching a good behaviour order, driving while disqualified, driving a vehicle without consent, failing to stop, failing to exchange details following a collision, dangerous driving and drug driving.

The passenger, a 33-year-old man who was on bail, has been charged with breach of bail and riding in a vehicle without consent.

Both will face charges at the ACT Magistrates court.

Who Can You Trust?

In a world beleaguered by spin and confused messages, there's never been more need for diverse, trustworthy, independent journalism in Canberra.

Who can you trust? Well, for more than 25 years, "CityNews" has proudly been an independent, free, family-owned news magazine, serving the national capital with quality, integrity and authority. Through our weekly magazine and daily through our digital platforms, we constantly and reliably deliver high-quality and diverse opinion, news, arts, socials and lifestyle columns.

If you trust our work online and believe in the power of independent voices, I encourage you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support will be invested back into our journalism so we can continue to provide a valuably different view of what's happening around you and keep citynews.com.au free.

Click here to make your donation and you will be supporting the future of journalism and media diversity in the ACT.

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Previous articleGrowing Queanbeyan is bursting with experts  
Next articleEnlighten Festival returns in a covid safe way
CityNews
CityNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply