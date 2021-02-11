Stop-sticks halt stolen BMW in Kambah

Share Canberra's trusted news:

POLICE were forced to use stop-sticks to stop a stolen BMW that was driving erratically across the ACT and NSW yesterday (February 10).

The car was reported stolen at about 8.30am, and it was observed driving erratically at multiple locations. The driver of the car also drove directly at police officers who were on foot.

At about 11.30am, police deployed stop-sticks, which are used to deflate a vehicle’s tyres, to stop the vehicle. Shortly after, the car collided with a Hyundai sedan and two men left the car and fled on Summerland Circuit, Kambah.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was arrested and charged with breaching a good behaviour order, driving while disqualified, driving a vehicle without consent, failing to stop, failing to exchange details following a collision, dangerous driving and drug driving.

The passenger, a 33-year-old man who was on bail, has been charged with breach of bail and riding in a vehicle without consent.

Both will face charges at the ACT Magistrates court.